TU-22M3 CRASH CAUSE DETERMINED

LONDON. July 12 (RIA Novosti) - One of the main causes of the Tu-22M3 bomber's crash was a technical malfunction, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Ivanov told reporters.

"Most likely it was a technical malfunction," Sergei Ivanov said.

The long-range Tu-22M3 plane crashed in the Novgorod region (the Northwestern Federal District) on July 8 at about 11:40 p. m., Moscow time. The four members of the crew died. In connection with the accident, the flights of this kind of the aircraft have been terminated. A criminal case has been launched under Article 351-y of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the rules of flights and of the preparations for them).

The crew of the Tu-22M3 bomber, under the command of the chief of the flights' safety service of the Soletsky air regiment, Major Oleg Tyapkin, was carrying out a training flight of one hour and forty minutes duration. The assignment was successfully accomplished, the plane was already in the area of the airdrome and started a landing approach . When rolling into final some ten kilometres from the aerodrome at the height of 500 metres a non-provided for situation arisen.

After four or five seconds after, the strategic bomber deviated from the course and with a great vertical speed and with a considerable left bank crashed to the ground.

The initial inspection of the place of the accident and the analysis have shown that the crew took the necessary actions to save the plane.

Both flight recorders have been found - one is in a good condition, and the other - in a satisfactory.

The commander of the bomber, a military pilot of the first class, the navigator, also of the first class, and the other two members of the crew were very experienced professionals who had more than a thousand hours of flying time.