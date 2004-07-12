PRIMORYE-2 INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORT CORRIDOR DISCUSSED IN VLADIVOSTOK

VLADIVOSTOK, July 12 (RIA Novosti's Anatoly Ilyukhov) - A session of the working group on the Primorye-2 international transport corridor opened in Vladivostok on Monday.

Scientists and heads of major transport companies from Russia, China, Japan and the international institute of Northeast Asia economic studies are involved in the project, Vice Governor of the Maritime territory Viktor Gorchakov told RIA Novosti.

The Primorye-2 project implies the shortest transport corridor from northern Chinese provinces to Japan, the US and other Asia-Pacific countries. The line between Kamyshovaya station (Russia's Khasansky district) and Changchun (China).

According to Viktor Gorchakov, Russian Transport Minister Igor Levitin focused on the development of Far-Eastern transport corridors during his visit to the Maritime territory in late June.

The working group discussed the reconstruction of the Russian port of Zarubino included in the Primorye-2 transport corridor. The Chinese delegation said that the authorities of neighboring Jilin province were ready to invest in the project.

However, talks at the level of the Russian and Chinese transport ministries should be held and relevant documents should be signed to launch the project.

The development of the Tumangan transport corridor beginning in Mongolia, passing through Jilin province and reaching the Sea of Japan in the Tumannaya River basin on the Russian-Chinese-North Korean border.

The normal functioning of the Changhchun-Malakhino railway line, and development of the Shanghai sea route linking the Tumangan corridor with Japan, Korea and other Asian countries are needed to boost the Tumangan project, Viktor Gorchakov said.

On July 13-14 members of the working group will visit the ports of Posyet and Zarubino and the Russian part of the Changhchun-Malakhino line.