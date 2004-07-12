Register
16:12 GMT +312 March 2018
    Onlinenews (archive)

    BASHKIR DOCTORS CONFIRM CHOLERA CASE

    Onlinenews (archive)
    UFA, July 12 (RIA Novosti's Svetlana Ivanova) - The Bashkir doctors have confirmed the diagnosis of cholera of a 53-year-old man who arrived from India. The bacteriological analyses of the man, who was hospitalised on July 6 in Beloretsk on suspicion of cholera, have confirmed the presence of the cholera germ in his organism, a spokesman for the press service of the Bashkir Emergency Situations Ministry told RIA Novosti on Monday.

    On July 10, a brought-in cholera focus was announced in Beloretsk. Sanitary hygienic and anti-epidemic measures will continue till the patient's discharge from the hospital, a spokesman for the press service underscored.

    The bearer of the dangerous infection arrived in Belortsk on July 6 from India where he perfected the art of yoga from June 9 to July 3. He felt the first signs of the disease on July 2 in the Delhi hotel but he did not take medical advice. On July 3 the man flew to Moscow and on July 5 arrived in Ufa by train. On July 6 he took a private car to go to Beloretsk where he was hospitalised with the diagnosis of acute gastroenterocolitis.

    His mother and another person who was in contact with the sick man have also been put into an infectious hospital in Beloretsk. Two conductors from the Bashkortostan express train, in which the sick man arrived in Moscow, was also hospitalised in Ufa. Altogether, 41 people, including 12 medical workers and 27 railwaymen, who had contacts with the patient, are now under the observation of the physicians.

    The state of the sick man is estimated now as stable.

    Ok