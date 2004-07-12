PUTIN CALLS TO USE ANY CHANCE TO ESTABLISH WORLD ORDER THAT WOULD MEET RUSSIA'S INTERESTS

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Vladimir Putin calls on the Russian diplomacy to use any chance to establish a world order that would meet the interests of security and social-economic development of Russia.

"Many people share our views on these issues," stressed the president speaking at a conference of ambassadors.

In Putin's words, an overwhelming majority of states share Russia's approaches to the resolution of international problems on the basis of multilateral cooperation under the UN aegis and in the framework of international law.

"Our partners understand and respect that we defend Russia's interests through cooperation and search for compromises and not through confrontation," Putin said.

In his words, Russia's policy in the fight against international terrorism, proliferation of WMDs, settlement of regional conflicts enjoys support.

"Russia directly participates in the search for ways to settle the situation in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Mideast and the Korean peninsula," Mr. Putin recalled.

"Russia's missions abroad should see tasks facing them not only in regard to work with a specific country or organization, but in the context of a wide international perspective," said the president.

At the same time, Putin said about the existence of planned campaigns to discredit Russia.

"Ideas about Russia, which exist in the countries of your stay are often far from reality. Harm made by planned defamation campaigns which are not very much rare is evident both for the state and domestic business of the target country," the president said at a conference of ambassadors in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In the president's words, recommendations of embassies' leaders "are necessary to adjust the flow of targeted, objective information about Russia, which would take into account the specific character of public opinion in each country."

"Embassies and other foreign missions must take an active part in the establishmentof an unbiased, favorable idea of Russia's domestic and international policy, about its history and culture," Mr. Putin said.

In his words, these positions are to be taken into account when preparing events to celebrate the 60th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The president also said that informational-analytical work of embassies must not lag behind the requirements of time. For this, in his words, it's necessary to use high technologies.

"Embassies' heads should not pose as 'postmen' and mechanically transfer to the Center partners' requests. Any information must be regarded first of all through the prism of Russian interests and be accompanied by analysis and proposals," said the head of state.

"Clearly absurd or provocative attacks must be repelled on site," said the president.