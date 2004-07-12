PUTIN DEMANDS PERSONNEL TRAINING QUALITY RAISED

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Vladimir Putin demands that the personnel training quality be raised for the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Resolution of Russian diplomacy's tasks is impossible without an adequate personnel resource, the president said at a conference with ambassadors.

"Great outflow of workers from the foreign ministry system in the first half of 1990s morbidly told on the process of generation change. Though today the outflow from the foreign ministry does not have a massed nature, this is not a reason to complacency," stressed the president.

In his words, there remain a lot of problems. Strong professionals who cannot realize their potential at state service often leave.

The president paid attention to the importance of training young personnel. "The main criteria are quality of new staffers, their readiness for long-term work at state service," said the president.

Labor remuneration in the foreign ministry must not be equalizing but must depend on the quality of work, believes Vladimir Putin.

"The ministry should use more actively all possibilities to attract the best experts and make them stay," the president emphasized.

Among such possibilities, Mr. Putin named the wage size, social guarantees, career and other incentives.

"Decisions have been taken, and we will further improve this work," said the president.

"The approach must not be equalizing here, but differentiated, depending on the result and quality of work, initiative of the employee," noted the president.

He reassured the meeting participants that the leadership will further render the foreign ministry necessary support. "But we are expecting very much from you as well. First of all, active, independent work to ensure Russian interests in this exceptionally important period of the country's development," concluded the head of state.

"I'd like to inform you that I signed decrees that determine the new structure of the ministry and the order of its employees' material security," said the president.

"As a result, personal responsibility of each state employee must seriously increase. Increase together with material assessment of his/her labor," Putin stressed.

In his words, while putting these changes into life, the Russian leadership tried to maximally take into account the specific features of the foreign ministry.

He pointed out to the necessity to make the ministry staff "more compact and efficient."

The decree signed by Mr. Putin introduces in the foreign ministry a new post - the Director General.

The presidential press service reported that in accordance with the decree, the foreign ministry may have seven deputies of a minister, including one first deputy, and one director general.

In line with the decree, the foreign ministry will have 35 departments on the main directions of the ministry's activity. Now there are 40 departments in the ministry.