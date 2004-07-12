PUTIN CHARGES DIPLOMATS WITH HELPING TO SOLVE NATIONAL TASKS

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - President Vladimir Putin has charged Russian diplomats with helping to solve national tasks. "The Russian diplomacy should help to solve national tasks more energetically than ever before," he said at the conference of ambassadors and plenipotentiary representatives in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

These tasks include raising the competitiveness of the Russian economy, radically increasing GDP, and ensuring the integration of Russia in the world economy. Russian diplomats should spotlight the protection of national economic interests, raise the investment attractiveness of Russia, and fight discrimination on foreign markets.

Putin said the success of the Russian domestic policy had changed its standing in the world. "The strengthening of Russian statehood and economic growth have had a positive effect on the international standing of the country. Russia is now seen as a serious partner in the tackling of the most important international problems," the president stressed.

He believes that diplomacy should serve the everyday requirements and interests of the people. "Foreign policy should be put at the service of comprehensive development and modernization of the country and diplomacy should be brought closer to everyday requirements and interests of Russian citizens," the president said.

In particular, diplomacy should help to simplify the regime of mutual travel. "I am convinced that an active, independent role of embassies would bear great weight in this sphere."

Putin said that some issues of bilateral relations gather dust for years. "You should tackle this problem by promptly advancing suggestions and searching for mutually acceptable solutions," the president told the diplomats. In his words, they are largely responsible for the development of political contacts into effective mechanisms of cooperation.

Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia's accession to the WTO would call for amending attitudes to the development of foreign economic relations. "I want to stress that Russia's integration in the world economy should not be limited to becoming a member of as many international structures as possible," he said. "We must above all learn to concentrate financial, administrative and personnel resources in the areas that bring real revenues to Russia."