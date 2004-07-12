Register
    PUTIN: CIS REMAINS A FOREIGN POLICY PRIORITY FOR RUSSIA

    MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that the CIS remains a foreign policy priority for Russia.

    He outlined several guidelines of this work at a conference of ambassadors in the Russian Foreign Ministry. "The CIS remains the most important of them," stressed the president. Putin thinks that Russia's leadership in the CIS countries should be reinforced with an effective policy and warned against the belief that nobody but Russia has the right to claim leadership in the CIS.

    "What we should not do is yield to the belief that nobody but Russia has the right to claim leadership in the CIS," said the president. "This is a fundamentally wrong and deceptive attitude that is lulling us into inaction."

    Instead, "we must do our best to keep up the integration processes in interregional associations," said Vladimir Putin, meaning above all the Eurasian Economic Community (Eurasec) of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and the Common Economic Space, which is being created by Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

    Besides, "we should make relations of the CIS countries with Russia maximally attractive," he said. "I am convinced that persistent work towards this goal will raise the competitiveness of our foreign policy as a whole."

    On the other hand, the Russian Foreign Ministry does not use all of the available resources of influence in the CIS countries. "We are not using available resources of influence in full, including the historic credit of trust and friendship that is a firm bond between our nations," said the president.

    Vladimir Putin stressed that "there can be no vacuum in international relations. ...The absence of an effective Russian policy in the CIS or even an unjustified pause will inevitably result in an energetic movement of other, more active states into this political space."

    The president stated the need to formulate a comprehensive long-term CIS strategy. In his opinion, "policy has been turned towards real interests of the country and the people" in this sphere in the past few years. "However, we should formulate a comprehensive long-term CIS strategy," which "is, in itself, a complicated conceptual task."

    Putin stressed that the protection of the rights and interests of compatriots in the CIS and Baltic countries remains a priority of Russia. "The time has come to create within the CIS large information and culture centers for working with compatriots," the president said at the conference of ambassadors.

    Ok