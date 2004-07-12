NO FIRE EXCHANGE IN GEORGIAN-OSSETIAN CONFLICT ZONE LAST NIGHT

MOSCOW/TSKHINVALI/TBILISI, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Last night no fire exchange was registered in the Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone, Irina Gagloyeva, head of the press and information department of South Ossetia (a self-proclaimed republic in Georgia), told RIA Novosti.

"The night was calm, without any fire exchange," she said.

According to her, no agreements were achieved at last night's meeting between Lev Mironov, Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador at Large, and co-chairmen of the interethnic commission for the Georgian-Ossetian conflict.

"These talks will continue today," she said.

Co-chairmen of the interethnic commission are Georgy Khaindrava, Georgia's state minister for conflict settlement, Boris Chochiyev representing South Ossetia, and Taimuraz Kusov representing North Ossetia (a republic in the Russian Federation).

The sides are considering the situation in South Ossetia and ways of its settlement.

The press service of the Georgian president has told Novosti-Georgia that Mikhail Saakashvili had set off for a three-day official visit to Great Britain on Monday. He is going to seek international support in the Georgian-Ossetian conflict there. His visit will last into July 15.