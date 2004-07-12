MINISTER: IRAQ MOUNTS CAMPAIGN TO ULTIMATELY DEFEAT TERRORISTS

Register
    BAGHDAD, July 12, (RIA Novosti's Igor Popov) - Despite continued and extensive outside support for terrorists in Iraq, their ultimate defeat is near at hand, Iraq's Interior Minister Falah al-Naqib said in a RIA Novosti interview.

    In his view, recent developments in the country indicate that for terrorists operating on Iraqi territory "the period of their utter defeat has already begun".

    At the same time the minister believes that extremist sallies will continue "until the aggression against the Iraqi people is finally ended".

    Al-Naqib said that the Iraqis who are going through "the most dangerous period of their history" are increasingly realising the "dirty game" played against them by individual forces in some countries. In this context more and more Iraqis are beginning to resist the terrorists energetically, the minister thinks.

    Another serious factor favouring the struggle against extremists is, according to Naqib, the increasing coordination of actions between Iraq's ministries of the interior and defence.

    The minister pointed out that Iraq's law enforcement forces have every possibility of "meting out just punishment to all guilty of Iraqi deaths".

    The Iraqi government will continue its measures to strengthen in Iraq processes of national reconciliation and dialogue between all Iraqi political parties and movements, the head of Iraq's interior ministry said in the interview.

    According to the minister, this process will largely "alleviate" the situation both around and inside Iraq and will help to "smooth over" keen contradictions in Iraqi society in case they erupt in the future.

    Al-Naqib said that within this process the government has officially called on former Iraqi armed forces officers to join in the building of a new national army. The next important step towards national reconciliation in the country will, according to the minister, be a government-drafted law to repeal all decrees and resolutions of the former committee on the banning of the Baath Party, which will enable thousands of former Baath party members to take an unrestricted part in Iraq's rehabilitation.

    The minister also reckons that extreme measures taken in separate parts of Iraq and a general amnesty will help swiftly to change the security situation.

    The minister remarked that a law on the protection of national security, adopted several days ago by the Iraqi government, entitles it to take timely and necessary measures to safeguard the state's security.

    "With this law we will be able to control the situation in the country, allowing the Iraqis to feel secure," believes al-Naqib.

    The minister emphasised that in the interests of the Iraqis the government is prepared to adopt emergency measures in some cases across the country - such as a curfew, extra road blocks, searches and arrests of suspects, disbandment and banning of political parties and movements that violate the laws, temporary restrictions on transport and pedestrian road traffic, and telephone tapping.

    Besides, in al-Naqib's view, a decisive blow at terrorist groupings operating in Iraqi territory can be dealt by a government-drafted law on a general amnesty, which will greatly weaken Iraqi population support for terrorist activity.

    At the same time, as the minister stressed, no security measures, nor the training of national guardsmen and police will be effective unless backed and supported by the Iraqi people.

    Very soon the Iraqi authorities will take determined steps against illegal bodies of local self-government in Falluja, Ramadi and Samarra, the Iraqi minister said in the interview.

    The minister acknowledged that these cities are actually controlled by a group of Islamists. They abolished all former bodies of local state administration and declared Sharia rule in the cities, al-Naqib noted.

    According to the minister, the use of former armed units of the Iraqi army to restore law and order in Falluja was a forced measure and failed to bring expected positive results. Members of various terrorist organisations engaged in active armed operations on Iraqi territory are still in the city, the minister emphasised.

    Another key move to strengthen internal security in Iraq in the near future, al-Naqib believes, will be a programme drawn up jointly by the Interior Ministry and the Transport Ministry to enhance the protection of major highways linking Iraq with neighbouring states.

