BANDITS WOUND SERVICEMAN AND KILL THREE LOCAL INHABITANTS IN INGUSHETIA

NAZRAN, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Unidentified persons in the Sunja district of Ingushetia opened fire at a group of servicemen of the Defence Ministry, one man was wounded, a source in the republican Interior Ministry told RIA Novosti on Monday.

According to the source, the incident took place on Sunday at 9 p. m., Moscow time, a kilometer and a half away from the village of Muzhichi.

"Unidentified people opened fire at the Defence Ministry's servicemen when they were carrying out reconnaissance assignments," the source said.

One contract serviceman was wounded and hospitalised, the source from the Interior Ministry said.

In the Nazran district of Ingushetia, unidentified people shot down three local inhabitants, the same source said.

According to him, the incident took place on Sunday in the village of Surkhakhi. "An unidentified man shot down three local inhabitants from an automatic gun and disappeared from the place of crime," the source said.

All the three victims are relatives. They died on the way to the hospital.

The law enforcement bodies have started investigation of the incident and are searching for the attackers, the Interior Ministry spokesman said.