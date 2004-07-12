PRESIDENT PUTIN TO ATTEND MEETING OF RUSSIAN AMBASSADORS

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Russian ambassadors and permanent representatives will gather for a two-day meeting at the Russian foreign ministry on Monday. President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the meeting.

The previous meeting took place in the summer of 2002 after a 16-year interval. The 2002 meeting was timed to coincide with the foreign ministry's 200th jubilee.

Today's meeting is entitled "Reforms in Russia and Their Foreign Political Support."

The conferees are expected to look into the implementation of specific tasks set out by the president and outline new guidelines with respect to new international developments.

The plenary meeting on Monday will be devoted to two issues - international partnership as the basis of stability and Russian reforms.

Reports on the first issue will be delivered by Viktor Chernomyrdin, Russian Ambassador to Ukraine, who will focus on CIS affairs, deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Chizhov, who will dwell on European issues, Yury Ushakov, Russian Ambassador to the United States, who will address issues of cooperation with the U.S., Ambassador to Japan Alexander Losyukov, who will talk about Russia's policies in Asia.

Economic Development and Trade Minister German Gref, Energy Minister Viktor Khristenko, chief of government staff Dmitry Kozak, chief of the Federal Service on Military-Technological Cooperation Mikhail Dmitriyev, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff Yury Baluyevsky, Yevgeny Primakov, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other officials will make reports on the problem "Russia at a New Phase of Reforms."

On Tuesday, the ambassadors are expected to hold sectoral meetings.