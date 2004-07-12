MORNING PREVIEW

Register
12 March 2018
    GOOD MORNING,

    The Russian Information Agency Novosti begins Hotline coverage for Monday, July 12, 2004.

    MOSCOW

    * President Vladimir Putin will take part in a conference of Russian ambassadors and permanent representatives. The topic of the meeting is, "Reforms in Russia and their foreign policy aspects."

    * Armenian Prime Minister Andranik Markaryan will arrive in Moscow on an official visit (July 12-15).

    * RIA Novosti will host press conferences:

    - with the chairman of the State Duma (parliament's lower house) Commission on Countering Corruption, first deputy Chairman of the Duma Security Committee, Mikhail Grishankov, "The results of the commission's work in the first six months, top priority plans and tasks for a mid-term prospect."

    - with deputy chairman of the Duma Committee on Credit Organizations and Financial Markets, Pavel Medvedev "The situation in the Russian banking sector. Prospects of Russian financial market development."

    - "'Sport for everyone' - a project by the UK embassy." The project's main aim is to show the experience of public diplomacy in the sphere of sport. As part of the project, coaches of FCs Chelsea (UK) and CSKA (Russia) will hold a number of master classes for Moscow amateur teams, children's homes inmates and limited capabilities children. Chelsea coach Michael Cole and Anton Atrashkin, the deputy head of the UK embassy press department, will participate.

    * A press conference with independent State Duma deputy Galina Khovanskaya "Housing code and social package: monetarization of benefits. Promises and possibilities."

    * Hearings on the case of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Platon Lebedev and Andrei Krainov are to start in the Meshchansky court. They are postponed from June 23.

    * The Koptevo district court will consider a writ by Volga federal district presidential envoy Sergei Kiriyenko against Novaya Gazeta which published false information about him. Defendants are the Novaya Gazeta editorial staff and article author Georgy Rozhnov.

    * A briefing called "Are business organizations ready to adopt the law on self-regulated organizations?" will be held.

    * A press conference dedicated to preparation for the 28th Olympic Games in Athens will take place. Participants include Russian Olympic Committee President Leonid Tyagachev, leaders and members of the Olympic track and field national team and sponsor companies' representatives.

    LONDON

    * Russian Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov and his UK counterpart Geoffrey Hoon will hold talks. After the meeting, they will give a joint press conference in the building of the UK Ministry of Defense.

    MINSK

    * The second tourist meeting of Russian and Belarussian students will open in Raubichi, the Minsk region. The meeting involves over 50 teams from 40 regions of the Russia-Belarus union state. Competitions in orienteering, tourism technique, and rescue skills will be held.

    RIGA

    * Representatives of the veterinary and phytosanitary monitoring service of Rosvetnadzor will arrive in Latvia. Until July 29, they will check Latvian enterprises engaged in production of foodstuffs they plan to export to Russia.

