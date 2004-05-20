PROSECUTOR GENERAL'S OFFICE REVOKES DECISION ON BEGINNING CRIMINAL CASE AGAINST SARATOV GOVERNOR AYATSKOV

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - "The prosecutor's office is going to look into cases of corruption in the top leadership of the Saratov region, as result of which Dmitri Ayatskov may be a figure in several criminal cases", Anatoli Bondar, prosecutor for the Saratov region, said.

The Saratov prosecutor's office was also interested in why Dmitri Ayatskov made use of an aircraft to fly to Russian regions, foreign countries, let it be used by invited singers and performers.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has revoked the decision to initiate a criminal case against Dmitri Ayatskov, governor of the Saratov region (Volga area), RIA Novosti learnt from the Information and Public Relations Board of the Office.

"The decision to initiate a criminal case, taken by the prosecutor's office of the Saratov region, has been cancelled and the materials sent for additional check to the board of the Office in the Volga federal district", reads the communique.

It has been established that the decision to begin a criminal case against Ayatskov was premature, it continues.

"Not all the Documents on the financial-economic activities of the regional administration and other structures have not been received in full, the range of checks required for the right procedural decision on initiating a case have not been made", believes the Office.

On May 17 governor Dmitri Ayatskov was summoned to the Saratov regional prosecutor's office and charged of committing a crime provided for by the articles Abuse of Office and Excess of Powers of the Russian Criminal Code.

Ayatskov has received recognisance not to leave.

Governor Ayatskov has called the initiation of a criminal case against the head of a region as an attempt to discredit him on eve of a regular gubernatorial election, set for March 2005.