RUSSIAN AND OIC FOR ENDING MIDEASTERN VIOLENCE, ABIDING BY UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - Russia and the Organisation of the Islamic Conference are for an end to violence in the Mideastern region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this on Thursday on results of the talks with the OIC delegation in Moscow.

"We are firmly for ending whatever violence in the region and abidance by all the obligations assumed under the Roadmap", he said.

"The recent actions of Israel in Rafah in the Gaza strip have led to the suffering of hundreds of people of Palestine and the destruction of dozens of houses", Lavrov said.

"These actions are condemned in the resolution of the United Nations Security Council adopted today", said the head of the Russian foreign policy establishment.

In turn, OIC Secretary General Abdewahid Belkaziz recalled that the Palestinian spokesman has already expressed readiness to resume the negotiating process.

It now remains to convince the Israeli side to resume negotiations because full settlement of the conflict can only be reached through dialogue", the OIC head said.

On Wednesday Israeli tanks and warplanes started shooting at the crowd of Palestinians demonstrating in Rafah. In different information, from 10 to 20 people have been killed and 40 wounded.

Russia and the OIC have reaffirmed their position on the need of abidance by the United Nations Security Council resolutions, the Russian foreign minister said.

Russia's and the OIC's confirmation of the need of full observance of the resolutions of the UN Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement has been one of the main results of the meeting, Lavrov said.

The sides have expressed support for the activities of the international Quartet of mediators in the Middle East and emphasised the need of obligatory realisation of the Quartet's recent decisions.

"If this happens, movement along the Roadmap will begin and the negotiating process can be indeed by resumed", Sergei Lavrov said.