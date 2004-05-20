MOSCOW FOR ARAFAT NOT TO BE NEGLECTED IN PALESTINIAN-ISRAELI SETTLEMENT

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - Moscow is for Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat not to be neglected in the process of settling the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"In order to break the deadlock over the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict the role of the PNA leader Yasser Arafat is not to be ignored", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with the delegation of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference.

"He (Arafat) should have every possibility for participating in the process of settlement", the Russian minister believes.

Sergei Lavrov also stressed that the PNA prime minister should get the opportunity for performing his functions in the financial and security spheres.

In turn, Abdelwahid Belkaziz, secretary general of the OIC, thanked the Russian foreign minister for his support for the OIC as regards the need to grant Yasser Arafat the possibility of participating in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

"Arafat should have all the rights as the duly-elected leader. We thank Minister Lavrov for his words that Arafat is not to be ignored", the OIC secretary general said.

Sergei Lavrov will participate in the meeting of the OIC foreign ministers.

"I have received the invitation to participate in the OIC ministerial meeting in June. I have received it with thanks", Lavrov told reporters after the talks with the OIC delegation.