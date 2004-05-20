SIBUR'S RECEIPTS FOR FIRST QUARTER ARE MORE THAN 19 BILLION RUBLES

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - Receipts from the realization of production of Sibur, the major Russian petrochemical holding whose main shareholder is the Gazprom joint-stock company grew in the first quarter to 19,391 million rubles, a 38.4% increase against the same period in 2003 ($1 is approx. 29 rubles). This is said in the company's press release received by RIA Novosti on Thursday.

The gross profit increased to 2,768 million rubles, the profit before taxes - to 1,307 million rubles.

For that period, Sibur enterprises produced over 2,532 million cubic meters of hydrocarbon raw materials, 699,000 tons of liquefied hydrocarbon gases, 157,000 of rubber, 118,000 tons of polymers, 374,000 tons of chemical fertilizers and raw materials for them, as well as 119,000 tons of fuels and lubricants.

"The Sibur presidium, upon consideration of the results of the company's work in the first quarter of 2004, noted positive dynamics of practically all enterprises making part of the holding, which positively tells on both production and financial indices of the company's work," reads the statement.