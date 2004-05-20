Register
15:26 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Onlinenews (archive)

    U.S. DOES NOT PRESSURE RUSSIA RE NUCLEAR COOPERATION WITH IRAN - RUMYANTSEV

    Onlinenews (archive)
    Get short URL
    0 12
    MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - The United States does not bring pressure to bear on Russia in its nuclear cooperation with Iran, said Alexander Rumyantsev, head of the Federal Nuclear Energy.

    "There is no pressure at all", Rumyantsev said to journalists after the meeting with the United States Undersecretary of State John Bolton.

    Rumyantsev recalled that the United States had always censured Russia on cooperation with Iran.

    "We, as before, say that we violate nothing in cooperation with Iran", he said.

    At the meeting with John Bolton they spoke of Russian-Iranian nuclear cooperation and Russian-U.S. cooperation in nuclear energy.

    "A dialogue within the framework of Russian-American cooperation is under way", he said.

    Alexander Rumyantsev told journalists of building nuclear power stations in Bulgaria and Vietnam.

    Russia will take part in building the Belen nuclear power plant in Bulgaria not independently but in a consortium with a Western company, he said.

    "We will not go to the tender independently. There will be a consortium and we will most probably participate in it", Rumyantsev said.

    Russia's partner will be, sooner of all, the French company Framatome. What kind of a power unit will be built in Bulgaria is now in discussion, the FNA head said.

    The Belen project in Bulgaria was suspended at its initial stage in 1991 at the demand of ecological organisations. Belen is found 250 kilometres away from Sofia. The Bulgarian government has recently decided to resume its construction.

    A nuclear power plant may be built in Vietnam in seven years. Rumyantsev said that an international tender for its construction will surely be held.

    "We have voiced mutual interest with Vietnam on this project", he said, recalling that Russia and Vietnam has concluded a nuclear cooperation agreement.

    The joint Russian-Vietnamese group held its first sitting last December, developing a nuclear cooperation programme for 2004-2005. It also includes consideration of a nuclear power project for Vietnam.

    Rumyantsev recalled that, earlier, Russia had built a research reactor in Vietnam and it is still fit for work.

    "It can thus be said that we are not cooperating with Vietnam from scratch but continue our earlier joint work", the FNA head said.

    Vietnam took the decision to build the plant several years ago. No official tender has yet been announced.

    In preliminary estimate, the project may cost 4 billion dollars and be completed in 2015.

    As reported earlier, Japan, France, China and South Korea are showing interest in its construction.

    Alexander Rumyantsev commented on the presidential decree The Questions of Structure of the Federal Organs of Executive Power. It says, among other things, that the FNA is now immediately led by the government, instead of the Industrial and Energy Ministry, as was the case before. In Rumyantsev's opinion, the re-subordination will make it easier to resolve matters of state defence orders.

    "The decree will facilitate matters of the state defence order and give our sector the most-favoured treatment. I think it's very positive", Rumyantsev said.

    He voiced the hope that, as a result of legislative changes, work on the state defence order will now be sped up.

    "Some things will be settled sooner. This is what the government wants", Rumyantsev said.

    He recalled that the Nuclear Power Industry Ministry was previously the executive agency on more than 100 agreements on Russia's behalf.

    "Our sector is very sensitive and specific as far as legislation goes. Now a greater responsibility has been placed on us", he noted.

    Rumyantsev also said that the process of turning the Ministry of the Nuclear Power Industry into the Federal Nuclear Agency will be over by May 31.

    "A great lot of work is to be done. The liquidation commission sits every day", the head of the FNA said.

    Rumyantsev told journalists that on Thursday he had a meeting with Bernard Bigot, French Supreme Commissioner for Nuclear Energy. They discussed Russian-French cooperation, the international thermonuclear reactor (ITER) project, as well as the development of a fast-neutron reactor.

    "We have taken the decision to speed up cooperation in developing fast-neutron reactors", Alexander Rumyantsev said. And added that Russia and France will, first of all, exchange fast-neutron-reactor information.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok