U.S. DOES NOT PRESSURE RUSSIA RE NUCLEAR COOPERATION WITH IRAN - RUMYANTSEV

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - The United States does not bring pressure to bear on Russia in its nuclear cooperation with Iran, said Alexander Rumyantsev, head of the Federal Nuclear Energy.

"There is no pressure at all", Rumyantsev said to journalists after the meeting with the United States Undersecretary of State John Bolton.

Rumyantsev recalled that the United States had always censured Russia on cooperation with Iran.

"We, as before, say that we violate nothing in cooperation with Iran", he said.

At the meeting with John Bolton they spoke of Russian-Iranian nuclear cooperation and Russian-U.S. cooperation in nuclear energy.

"A dialogue within the framework of Russian-American cooperation is under way", he said.

Alexander Rumyantsev told journalists of building nuclear power stations in Bulgaria and Vietnam.

Russia will take part in building the Belen nuclear power plant in Bulgaria not independently but in a consortium with a Western company, he said.

"We will not go to the tender independently. There will be a consortium and we will most probably participate in it", Rumyantsev said.

Russia's partner will be, sooner of all, the French company Framatome. What kind of a power unit will be built in Bulgaria is now in discussion, the FNA head said.

The Belen project in Bulgaria was suspended at its initial stage in 1991 at the demand of ecological organisations. Belen is found 250 kilometres away from Sofia. The Bulgarian government has recently decided to resume its construction.

A nuclear power plant may be built in Vietnam in seven years. Rumyantsev said that an international tender for its construction will surely be held.

"We have voiced mutual interest with Vietnam on this project", he said, recalling that Russia and Vietnam has concluded a nuclear cooperation agreement.

The joint Russian-Vietnamese group held its first sitting last December, developing a nuclear cooperation programme for 2004-2005. It also includes consideration of a nuclear power project for Vietnam.

Rumyantsev recalled that, earlier, Russia had built a research reactor in Vietnam and it is still fit for work.

"It can thus be said that we are not cooperating with Vietnam from scratch but continue our earlier joint work", the FNA head said.

Vietnam took the decision to build the plant several years ago. No official tender has yet been announced.

In preliminary estimate, the project may cost 4 billion dollars and be completed in 2015.

As reported earlier, Japan, France, China and South Korea are showing interest in its construction.

Alexander Rumyantsev commented on the presidential decree The Questions of Structure of the Federal Organs of Executive Power. It says, among other things, that the FNA is now immediately led by the government, instead of the Industrial and Energy Ministry, as was the case before. In Rumyantsev's opinion, the re-subordination will make it easier to resolve matters of state defence orders.

"The decree will facilitate matters of the state defence order and give our sector the most-favoured treatment. I think it's very positive", Rumyantsev said.

He voiced the hope that, as a result of legislative changes, work on the state defence order will now be sped up.

"Some things will be settled sooner. This is what the government wants", Rumyantsev said.

He recalled that the Nuclear Power Industry Ministry was previously the executive agency on more than 100 agreements on Russia's behalf.

"Our sector is very sensitive and specific as far as legislation goes. Now a greater responsibility has been placed on us", he noted.

Rumyantsev also said that the process of turning the Ministry of the Nuclear Power Industry into the Federal Nuclear Agency will be over by May 31.

"A great lot of work is to be done. The liquidation commission sits every day", the head of the FNA said.

Rumyantsev told journalists that on Thursday he had a meeting with Bernard Bigot, French Supreme Commissioner for Nuclear Energy. They discussed Russian-French cooperation, the international thermonuclear reactor (ITER) project, as well as the development of a fast-neutron reactor.

"We have taken the decision to speed up cooperation in developing fast-neutron reactors", Alexander Rumyantsev said. And added that Russia and France will, first of all, exchange fast-neutron-reactor information.