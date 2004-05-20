GREEK SPECIAL SERVICES: OLYMPICS UNDER THREAT FROM AL-QAEDA

SOCHI, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - The main threat to the upcoming Olympics in Greece comes from Al Qaeda, said a Greek special service representative on Thursday.

He is taking part in the third international conference of the leaders of special services, security bodies and law-enforcers.

According to him, not only Greek special services but also their foreign partners came to this conclusion. He noted that Greek special services had no specific information about the threats.

He is going to deliver a report at the Sochi conference on security of the Olympics. The report will present a general characteristic of the security situation in Greece on the eve of the Olympics.

Bulgarian Interior Minister Georgi Petkanov in turn noted that the Bulgarian special services attached particular importance to the conference held in Sochi. In his words, modern terrorism has the trans-border character. If we want to be successful in the fight against terrorism, we should closely co-operate with special services all over the world, said Petkanov.