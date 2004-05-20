JOHN BOLTON DENIES STRATEGIC DIFFERENCES BETWEEN RUSSIA AND US

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - Russia and the United States have no strategic differences on Iraq, US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security John Bolton said at a press conference in Moscow.

Although the press continues to mull Russia-US differences on Iran, these disagreements can only be tactical, but we agree on the strategic side of the issue, said Mr. Bolton.

None of us wants Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, he added.

Mr. Bolton continued that the situation around Iran's nuclear programme had been discussed during his consultations in Moscow. We specifically talked about the US concerns over Iran's ambition to obtain nuclear weapons which will pose a threat to peace and stability, said Mr. Bolton. In his words, the United States deems it expedient for the IAEA Board of Governors to report on the issue in the UN Security Council.

According to Mr. Bolton, Iran had made a strategic decision to obtain nuclear weapons. In his opinion, the fact that, before the recent session of the IAEA Board of Governors, Iran refused to let in international weapons inspectors, is sufficient evidence. This testifies that our concerns over Iran's aspiration for such weapons are substantiated, said Mr. Bolton.

The United States would like the G-8 summit due in June in the United States to highlight the fight against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

G-8 leaders discuss traditionally a lot of issues, but mostly focus on two-three of them. As the hosting country, we would like the fight against WMD proliferation to be one of them, said the US Under Secretary.

He added he had arrived in the Russian capital to attend consultations on arrangements for the G-8 meeting, for the most part.

The meeting between the Russian and US leaders in Sea Island might touch upon limitations on sales of sensitive nuclear power technologies, said Mr. Bolton.

Under discussion will be George Bush's proposals to restrict sales of sensitive nuclear power technologies, in particular uranium enrichment equipment, to countries, which might seek to develop nuclear weapons, said Mr. Bolton.

He recalled that George Bush had promoted new procedures to prevent sales of such materials.

We will discuss specific non-proliferation issues to proceed even further, said the US official.

He recalled that last December Lybia had given up WMD. We understand that we can make more progress in this sphere, said Mr. Bolton.

Lybia and Iraq can be included on the list of countries to receive G-8 aid in eliminating WMD.

Many scientists and technicians involved in WMD developments have worked over this problem in these countries. We should provide them with jobs so that their knowledge and experience could not land in the hands of such countries as Iran and North Korea, said Mr. Bolton. In his words, the experience of this programme in the CIS countries was highly successful and now the G-8 will try to apply it in other countries.

He noted that the G-8 summit in Sea Island would consider the problem of Iran and North Korea, and their aspiration to obtain nuclear technologies and means of their delivery.

Mr. Bolton believes that the G-8 summit might adopt a decision to extend the list of the countries to receive G-8 aid in eliminating WMD arsenals. He recalled that the G-8 meeting in Kananaskis in 2002 had yielded an agreement to allocate $20 billion for scrapping stocks of chemical weapons within ten years.

We expect the upcoming summit to extend this list of countries. It might include not only CIS nations but also such countries as Lybia and others, said Mr. Bolton.

In his words, this issue will also be discussed at the Putin-Bush meeting in Sea Island.

According to Mr. Bolton, the United States expects Russia to announce its joining the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) at the May 31 meeting in Krakow and afterwards.

He recalled that on May 31-June 1, a meeting would be held in Krakow timed for the first anniversary of the day when Mr. Bush announced his PSI in Krakow.

According to Mr. Bolton, this meeting will be attended by representatives of over 80 countries, which supported the initiative.

We expect the Russian government to announce its accession to the initiative and join the so-called core countries behind the PSI.

The PSI in particular allows intercepting ships and aircraft in international waters and airspace if they are suspected of transporting WMD or their components.

The agenda of the upcoming meeting between Vladimir Putin and George Bush will include the issues of non-proliferation, said the US official.

No matter when they [Bush and Putin] meet, their agenda will always include non-proliferation, said Mr. Bolton.

John Bolton also told reporters that the adoption of the new Iraq resolution initiated by the US and Great Britain had been postponed.

Following his consultations in Moscow, Mr. Bolton told reporters that Moscow's support for the future draft resolution on Iraq had been discussed at his meetings in Moscow and also within the G-8 ministerial session in Washington a week before.

All this is largely linked to the WMD in Iraq, and the IAEA's and UNMOVIC's further efforts. We have decided to postpone the relevant resolution, said Mr. Bolton.