CENTRAL GOVERNMENT WILL OVERSEE 6 FEDERAL SERVICES AND 2 FEDERAL AGENCIES

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's central government will oversee the new Federal Service on Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Control, which took over the Federal Service on Technological Control and the Federal Service on Nuclear Control. The president signed a decree to this effect on Thursday, which is entitled "the Issues of the Federal Executive Government Bodies' Structure," reports the Kremlin press office.

Under the decree, the central government will also supervise the Federal Service on Hydrometeorology and Environment Monitoring (Rosgidromet).

Besides, the government will oversee the Federal Service on Tariffs, the Federal Service on State Statistics, the Federal Space Agency and the Federal Agency on Nuclear Energy.

The Federal Service on Technological Control, the Federal Service on Nuclear Control, the Federal Space Agency and the Federal Agency on Nuclear Energy used to be subordinate to the Industry and Energy Ministry.

The government will also retain control over the Federal Anti-Trust Service and the Federal Service on Financial Markets.

The government will, thereby, oversee 6 federal services and 2 federal agencies.