FSB HEAD DISAPPOINTED WITH ANTI-TERRORIST COALITION

SOCHI, 20 May (RIA Novosti)-Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Nikolai Patrushev has announced that the anti-terrorist coalition's actions had not yet brought the expected results. He was speaking at the third international conference of security service and law-enforcement heads from the CIS, G8, NATO, EU and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

According to him, terrorist organizations, above all al-Qaida, are posing an increasing threat to many states.

The potential of the extremists has not yet been eliminated completely, Patrushev stressed, while secretive terrorist structures were continuing to receive financing and weapons.

In the opinion of the FSB director, al-Qaida is "the most dangerous terrorist organization," and its sphere of activity extends from south-east Asia to Africa.

The conference is a constantly working structure allowing participants to discuss priority issues if interaction to counteract the entire spectrum of international terrorism, the FSB head said. According to him, the urgency of the conference's work and its vital nature are due to current realities, as well as the practice of multifaceted anti-terrorist cooperation.