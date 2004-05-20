ALL TREES AND BUSHES WILL BE COUNTED IN MOSCOW

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - All trees and bushes in Moscow will be given special inventory numbers. RIA Novosti was told in the Moscow City Hall that the municipal services experts have already started to inventory the "green objects." Within the next 2-3 years, the authorities will get exhaustive information on the quantity and quality of trees and bushes. This information will be used not only for the needs of the municipal services but for the solution of city-planning tasks as well.

This year, the city's parks and squares will get new greenery. 50,000 trees, over 180,000 bushes will be planted, 878.5 hectares of lawns restored, and over 411,000 square meters of flower beds made. Besides, during spring work, municipal services workers will repair over 400,000 square meters of park alleys, over 18,000 benches and over 1,600 sandboxes, as well as mount more than 2,000 playgrounds.