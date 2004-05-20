RUSSIA-US EXERCISE HELD NEAR MOSCOW

SOLNECHNOGORSK (Moscow region), 20 May (RIA Novosti)-A Russia-US staff and command exercise, Torgau, has been held at the Solnechnogorsk testing range in the Moscow region.

The exercise's main aim was to work out joint actions between the two countries' military units to hold operations under the aegis of the UN.

Russia and the US will use the experience garnered during the exercise in the fight against terrorism and operations to establish peace, the Russian side's exercise commander Lieutenant General Alexei Potapov, who is also the head of the Russian Armed Forces Academy.

"The two armies' staffs must be prepared in advance, considering the tasks in the fight against international terrorism and the fact that a UN operations to establish peace might be needed at any moment," Gen. Potapov said.

The head of the US command at the exercise, General Jason Kamiya, who commands US forces in southern Europe, expressed the opinion that the two countries had similar priorities in terms of their fields of action. He was confident that the staffs would become even closer in their approaches after the exercise.

The exercise simulated a conflict between two countries with a history of territorial disagreements. One side sought to solve the matter by launching a military aggression. The UN then decided to send in two US and Russian army brigades to establish peace.

About 100 Russian and US military specialists took part in the exercise.

According to Gen. Potapov, the exercise showed that the sides understood each other quite well, but he admitted that there had been complications during the first stage because of differing approaches to preparing this type of exercise.