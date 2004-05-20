PRESIDENT TO SUPERVISE THE ACTIVITY OF POWER MINISTRIES

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will supervise the activity of power ministries and departments and the foreign ministry. This is envisaged by the decree on the structure of federal bodies of executive power signed by the Russian president on Thursday, reports the Kremlin press service.

In particular, in line with the decree, the president supervises the activity of the Interior, Emergencies, Foreign, Defense and Justice Ministries.

Besides, subordinate to the president remain four federal services - the State Messenger Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Federal Security Service, the Federal Service for Controlling the Turnover of Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances - and two federal agencies - the Main Department of Special Programs under the President and the Business Administration Department of the Presidential Staff.

The government structure envisages that the Federal Migration Service is subordinate to the Interior Ministry.

The Federal Services for military-technical cooperation, for defense order and for technical and export control, and the Federal Agency for Special Construction will be subordinate to the Defense Ministry.

The Federal Penitentiary Service, the Federal Registration Service and the Federal Bailiff Service will be subordinate to the Justice Ministry.