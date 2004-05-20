NEW FEDERAL SERVICES AND AGENCIES TO BE ESTABLISHED IN RUSSIA

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - Two new federal services and two new federal agencies will be created in the Russian government. This is envisaged by the decree on the structure of federal bodies of executive power signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, reports the Kremlin press service.

In particular, the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environment Monitoring will be created. It will be supervised by the Russian government.

Besides, in line with the decree, the Federal Service for Supervision of Legislation Observance in the sphere of mass media and the protection of the cultural heritage will be established. It will be subordinate to Russia's Culture and Mass Communications Ministry.

This service will be charged with functions on registration of mass media, says the presidential decree.

The Federal Agency for Geodesy and Cartography subordinate to the Russian Transportation Ministry, and the Federal Agency for Information Technologies subordinate to the Russian Information Technologies and Communications Ministry will be created as well.