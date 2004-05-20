PUTIN SPEAKS FOR CREATION OF ANTITERRORIST FRONT

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - The possibility that weapons of mass destruction may fall into the hands of criminals dictates the necessity to create a common antiterrorist front, says a message Vladimir Putin sent to the participants of the third conference of the heads of special services, security and law enforcement agencies of foreign states-partners of Russia's FSB that opened in Sochi on Thursday.

"Your close interaction is an indispensable condition to reliably ensure the national and international security," the presidential message reads in part.

"Today, terrorism has become a real threat to all countries without exception. Serious danger is posed by possible use by criminals of components of chemical, bacteriological and nuclear weapons as well as high technologies.

"All these factors dictate the necessity to create a common antiterrorist front capable of countering these challenges.

"I am sure that the conference participants will be able to solve the tasks facing them, and will work out new, more efficient, forms of cooperation," says the message.