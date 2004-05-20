GOVERNMENT APPROVES DRAFT LAW ON HOUSING PROVISION FOR SERVICEMEN

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian government has approved the draft law "On the Accumulation and Mortgage System of Providing Housing to Servicemen." Three days were assigned to specify the document.

Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov told the government session that the bill gave a good basis to solve the problem of the provision of servicemen with housing.

He stressed that in actual fact this was the issue of the reformation of the entire system of the Armed Forces' modernization, the issue of guarantees for military service and the increase of its attractiveness.

"Citizens must come to believe that we are capable of solving these issues," Mikhail Fradkov said.

He requested the bill's authors to start elaborating already now the details of the bill's implementation. Mikhail Fradkov also promised that he would try to expedite the adoption of the bill by the State Duma.

Defense minister Sergei Ivanov noted during the discussion that by 2015 all officers, warrant officers both in the army and in the fleet, and also servicemen serving on contract would be provided with service housing.

Minister of economic development and trade German Gref promised in his turn that one of the federal agencies would be authorized to implement the bill because the new system of the provision of servicemen with housing involved a lot of aspects that could not be assigned to the market.