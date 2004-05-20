SIBERIAN PRESS DAYS IN TOMSK

NOVOSIBIRSK, May 20 (RIA Novosti's Natalia Reshetnikova) - The third Siberian Press Days interregional forum will be held in Tomsk (Siberia) May 20-21. The forum is devoted to the 400th anniversary of the founding of the city.

The plenipotentiary of the Russian president in the Siberian federal district, Leonid Drachevsky, the administration of the Tomsk region, the Siberian Accord Interregional Association, the Journalists' Union of Russia and the Mass Media Center, an independent non-profit organization, initiated the forum.

The organizing committee told RIA Novosti that the forum would be attended by more than 150 representatives of the mass media and the press services of the district's regions, the 200 young journalists from around Russia who participated in the 10th Gold Pen festival, Secretary General of the Journalists' Union of Russia Igor Yakovenko and other well-known Russian journalists.

Mr. Drachevsky, the head of the department for links with territories under the Russian government, Marina Senkovskaya, the chairman of the executive committee of the Siberian Accord association, Vladimir Ivanov, and other officials will take part in the forum's events.

The opening ceremony of the forum and the Gold Pen festival of young journalists was held in the regional dramatic theatre. The following events will take place during the forum: master classes of star journalists for Russian television and other forms of mass media, a session of the Siberian council of the Journalists' Union of Russia, and a round table conference on the relations between executive powers and the mass media.

On the last day of the forum, an awards ceremony will be held to present the winners of the interregional contest in journalism, Siberia is a Territory of Hope, with awards.