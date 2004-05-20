3RD INTERNATIONAL MEETING OF SECRET SERVICE HEADS BEGINS IN SOCHI

SOCHI, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - The 3rd international meeting of heads of secret services and security bodies of some foreign states will be held in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) director Nikolai Patrushev said on the day before.

One of the main questions facing the meeting is security at the 2004 Olympic Games in Greece and measures being taken by secret services to prevent terrorist attacks and other extremist demonstrations, said a spokesman of the public relations office of Russia's FSB.

The 3rd meeting is expected to be attended by about 70 delegations from various states, the spokesman noted.

These are representatives of the British secret service, the department of the German federal chancellor - the federal intelligence service of Germany, the national information service of Greece, the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, the Israeli security department Shabak, the Italian information and military security service, the ministry of state security of China, representatives of the security services of the Baltic states, of the information and security service of Portugal, the US CIA, the board for the surveillance of French territory and other intelligence services of the world.

The airport of Sochi is planned to provide the venue for a special demonstration operation to free hostages on air transport, code-named Nabat.

Following the meeting a communique will be adopted, as well as agreements on the next conference scheduled for 2005.

"We are interested in organised struggle against international terrorism, and for this reason the FSB has come up with the initiative to hold this meeting," Patrushev said.

He also emphasised that the FSB would continue to initiate further meetings. "Whether they will take place in Russia, or in other states, will be decided by a working body to be set up by the meeting," the FSB director noted.

Patrushev said that the previous (second) meeting to counter the financing of terrorism and improve the exchange of operative information was held in Moscow in April 2003. It was attended by representatives of secret services from 43 states, including the CIS, the Group of Eight, the European Union, NATO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

In assessing the results of that meeting, the FSB director pointed out that they played an important role in consolidating efforts in the struggle against international terrorism, and strengthened the positions of the FSB in the world community of secret services and law enforcement bodies.