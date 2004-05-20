RUSSIAN ECOLOGICAL FORUM BEGINS IN KALININGRAD

KALININGRAD, May 20 (RIA Novosti - Northwest) - The Russian environmental forum Municipal Ecology began in Kaliningrad (Russian enclave on the Baltic) on Thursday and will last until May 21. According to the press service of the Kaliningrad mayor's office, it is attended by delegates from over 20 Russian cities.

"They plan to draft consolidated proposals and amendments to several federal laws, including the law on payment for the negative influence on the environment, and to discuss general issues of interaction between municipal environmental agencies with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the State Duma," said a member of the press service.

In his words, the forum participants will also analyse the results of several environmental projects and programmes, such as the project to determine the natural gas potential at the municipal range of solid wastes and the creation of a utilisation centre for hazardous medical wastes.