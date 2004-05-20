FEDERAL SERVICEMAN KILLED IN CHECHNYA BLAST

GROZNY, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - One federal serviceman was killed and two injured in a terrorist blast in Chechnya, a source in the Chechen interior ministry told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

An unidentified explosive device fixed on a tree detonated when a convoy of Russian defence ministry servicemen, a commandant's tactical group, was passing by, according to the source.

The blast killed the contract serviceman.