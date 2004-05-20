KAZAKHSTAN RATIFIES TREATY ON COOPERATION IN PROTECTING EURASEC COUNTRIES' BORDERS

ASTANA, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - Kazakhstan's parliament ratified, on Wednesday, the treaty on cooperation in protecting the borders of the countries within the Eurasian Economic Community (EurAsEc), which involves Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

"The parties to the treaty shall maintain cooperation to prevent acts of terrorism, illegal movements of arms and ammunition, explosives, poisonous substances, illicit drugs and psychotropic medications, radioactive material and other contraband items on their borders. They also pledge to fight illegal migration and religious extremism whatever form it may take," Bolat Zakiyev, Kazakhstan's frontier service director and deputy chief of the national security committee, said at a plenary meeting of the Kazakh senate on Thursday.

Under the treaty the signatory countries must provide airspace, airports and airfields, landing grounds, navigation and weather information for each other's frontier services and aircraft.

The EurAsEc countries signed the treaty in Moscow on February 21, 2003.

The law on the ratification of the treaty has been handed over to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev for signing.