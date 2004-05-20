PUTIN ALLOCATES MONEY FROM RESERVE FUND TO TWO REGIONS

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - President Vladimir Putin signed instructions on the allocation, in the second quarter of 2004, of 15.42 mln roubles (1 dollar is approximately 29 roubles) from the reserve fund of the head of state to the Vologda (North Russia) and Smolensk (West Russia) regions, RIA learned in the Kremlin press service Wednesday.

A sum of 9.83 mln will be spent to the Vologda Region for the repairs and restoration of the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin (with the dining hall) at the St Cyril of Belozersk Monastery (Kirillov), which is part of the Kirillov-Belozersk historical, architectural and arts museum preserve. The remaining 5.59 mln roubles will be channelled to the Smolensk Region for the restoration project in the museum mansion of the great Russian composer Mikhail Glinka.

The administrations of the two regions have been charged with ensuring control of the proper disposal of the funds; they will present financial reports to the presidential staff. The plenipotentiary representatives of the president in the respective federal districts will subsequently check compliance with the instructions.