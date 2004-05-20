SHVYDKOI PRAISES SIBERIAN TRANSIT FESTIVAL

TOMSK, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - Mikhail Shvydkoi, former minister of culture and the current head of the Federal Agency for Culture and Film-Making, praised the Siberian Transit theatre festival as a bright event in the cultural life of the region.

"The inter-regional theatre festival Siberian transit has become traditional and certainly is a bright event in the cultural life of the region," says the telegram of greetings from Shvydkoi to the organisers and guests of the festival. Shvydkoi also noted that the residents and guests of Tomsk, West Siberia, where the festival will be held from May 21 to May 28, "will have a unique chance to become acquainted with the works of leading theatres of Russia."

According to the information centre of the executive committee of the inter-regional association Siberian Accord, the festival was organised by the Union of Theatric Workers of Russia and the Novosibirsk State Drama Theatre Red Torch, with the assistance of the plenipotentiary representative of the president in the Siberian Federal District. This year it will be attended by over 16 best theatres of the district.

Raisa Zhmodik, director of the executive committee of Siberian Accord department for culture and public relations, said interest for the festival is tremendous and keeps growing.