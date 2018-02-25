Register
    The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes competing in 2018 Winter Olympics, during its presentation in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2018

    Russian Athletes Not to March Under National Flag at Olympic Closing Ceremony

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    2018 Winter Olympics
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian athletes will not be able to march under the country’s flag at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea’s Pyeongchang, media reported on Sunday.

    At the same time, the temporary suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will be lifted shortly after the Games, the insidethegames.biz media outlet added.

    Also, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) commission has acknowledged that anti-doping rules violations (ADRV) committed by Russian athletes during the 2018 Winter Olympics were individual cases and did not show any pattern of organized doping activity, according to Olympic Athlete from Russia Implementation Group (OAR IG) Chair Nicole Hoevertsz.

    Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva and curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii were previously tested positive for doping at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

    A supporter waves a Russian flag in front of the logo of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at their headquarters on December 5, 2017 in Pully near Lausanne
    © AFP 2018/ Fabrice COFFRINI
    Russian Olympic Delegation Says it Apologized to IOC for Doping Violations
    “Based on the results available, the noted that these ADRVs were individual and isolated cases that did not show a pattern of systematic and organized doping activity,” Hoevertsz told the IOC session.

    She noted that the positive cooperation of Krushelnitckii and OAR “made it possible for the medals to be re-allocated during the Games.”

    In December, the International Olympic Committee suspended ROC over an alleged "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system in Russia. The allegations have been denied by the Russian authorities. The IOC said that it would allow only "clean" athletes to compete in the 2018 Olympics under a neutral flag as Olympic Athletes from Russia.

    Only 169 Russian athletes were invited to compete in the Winter Olympic games with CAS dismissing appeals filed by dozens of Russian athletes who were not invited to the games.

    The 2018 Winter Olympic Games started on February 9 with the opening ceremony and are to end on the 25th of February.

