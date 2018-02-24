Canada Tops Czech Republic for First Olympic Hockey Bronze in 50 Years

The world's most decorated national ice hockey team somewhat made up for coming up short in the semifinal against Germany a day earlier, with a 6-4 win in the game to determine who would place third.

Andrew Ebbett and Chris Kelly scored two goals each with the other scores coming from Derek Roy and Wojtek Wolski for the Canadians, who had to tough it out through these Games without any NHL talent on the roster.

Roman Cervenka struck twice, with Martin Ruzicka and Jan Kovar netting a goal each for the Czech Republic, who were blanked 3-0 by Russia in the other semifinal. Russia and Germany will go head to head in the Sunday's final.