WATCH: Squirrel Survives Brush With Olympic Snowboarder

Animals have made their presence felt at these Olympics too: one intrepid squirrel had a cameo during the snowboard parallel giant slalom, showing off with a pretty impressive move.

The furry intruder skipped under the board of Daniela Ulbing, but the Austrian managed to recover and beat Russian Milena Bykova to reach the quarter-finals.

​"I saw it coming from the right side and it was so close to my board," said Ulbing, who survived the squirrel but fell to gold medallist Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic in her next run.

"I've never seen anything like it, that's never happened before. It was a big one. Happily it's okay," she added after nearly executing the cheeky rodent.

"I'm glad it worked out and I didn't kill it."