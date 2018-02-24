US Beats Sweden to Claim Olympic Curling Title

The Americans avenged the preliminary stage 10-4 loss to the Swedes, taking the title match 10-7 to secure the country's first ever curling gold medal..

The win was even more remarkable for the US considering they were 2-4 and on the brink of elimination at one point during round robin play.

READ MORE: Russian Cross-Country Skiers Win Silver, Bronze Medals in Olympic 50km Race

They persevered, scoring three straight wins to make it to the knockout stage, where they pulled an upset over Canada (for the second time) in Thursday's semifinal.

© REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard Curling - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Men's Final - Sweden v U.S. - Gangneung Curling Center - Gangneung, South Korea - February 24, 2018 - U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump attends the men's final

Four-time Olympian John Shuster, who had almost lost his spot on the team after a poor showing in Sochi four years ago, nailed the most important shot in American curling history with Ivanka Trump and Mister T watching from the stands.