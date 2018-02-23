Fans Take Care of Russian Flag Issue as Zagitova and Medvedeva Grace Podium

While IOC jury is still out on allowing the Athletes from Russia to bear their national flag at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics, the tricolor already found a way to represent during Alina Zagitova's triumph.

After 15-year-old Zagitova became the first Russian to win gold with teammate Eugenia Medvedeva finishing second in the figure skating singles final, she refused to answer an NBC reporter's question about the flag controversy.

Meanwhile, some resourceful fans made sure the Russian flag was seen as Zagitova and Medvedeva stood on the podium. The boys from Vidnoe probably couldn't slip a speaker loud enough to overlap the requisite Olympic anthem with Russian national anthem, but they certainly did whatever they could.

