Russian Men's Hockey Team Reaches Olympic Finals, Beating Czech Team (PHOTOS)

Canada and Germany will face off on Friday to determine who takes on the Russians in the final at the 2018 Winter Olympic in South Korea's Pyeongchang.

The Russian national team has beaten the Czech Republic 3-0 in the first semi-final at the Olympics, reaching the title game for the first time in 20 years and securing a silver medal.

Nikita Gusev, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Ilya Kovalchuk all scored for the winners as goaltender Vasily Koshchkin turned in a shutout.

Russia hadn't reached an Olympic final since Nagano in 1998, where they lost to the Czechs, only managing a silver.

TWEET: Russia's reaches the final

TWEET: We are celebrating our team reaching the final! We've beaten the Czechs 3-0. Nikita Gusev, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Ilya Kovalchuk have scored the goals! — Хоккей России (@russiahockey) 23 февраля 2018 г.

TWEET: The first period is completed with the 0-0 score. Let's have a break and look through the pictures