Russian Men's Hockey Team Reaches Olympic Finals, Beating Czech Team (PHOTOS)

The Russian national team has beaten the Czech Republic 3-0 in the first semi-final at the Olympics, reaching the title game for the first time in 20 years and securing a silver medal.
Nikita Gusev, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Ilya Kovalchuk all scored for the winners as goaltender Vasily Koshchkin turned in a shutout.
Russia hadn't reached an Olympic final since Nagano in 1998, where they lost to the Czechs, only managing a silver.
Россия в финале! Изи🇷🇺🔥 #ОлимпийскиеИгры #хоккей pic.twitter.com/RAG7bPwyP4— Eurosport.ru (@Eurosport_RU) 23 февраля 2018 г.
TWEET: Russia's reaches the final
Ура! Очередная победа наших парней! Чехия 🇨🇿 — Россия 🇷🇺 (0 — 3)! Мы в финале! “Красная Машина” — вперёд! Золото будет наше! 🇷🇺💪#РоссияВФинале #РоссияЧехия#Россия #Чехия#Пхенчхан2018#ОИ2018#хоккей #олимпиада2018#OlympicWinterGames#РоссияВМоёмСердце#RUS #CZE #Hockey pic.twitter.com/b40GH2Hy4F— Юшков Сергей (@Stieve777) 23 февраля 2018 г.
TWEET: Hooray! Another victory of our guys! Czech Republic — Russia (0-3)! We're in the final! "The Red Machine" — go ahed! The gold will be ours!
— Хоккей России (@russiahockey) 23 февраля 2018 г.
TWEET: We are celebrating our team reaching the final! We've beaten the Czechs 3-0. Nikita Gusev, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Ilya Kovalchuk have scored the goals!
— Хоккей России (@russiahockey) 23 февраля 2018 г.
TWEET: The first period is completed with the 0-0 score. Let's have a break and look through the pictures
