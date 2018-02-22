US Women Defeat Canada to Claim Olympic Hockey Gold

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson netted the decisive goal in the sudden-death shootout as the US women's ice hockey squad ended a 20-year drought, edging out arch-rivals Canada in a breathtaking Olympic final.

After two and a half periods of tightly contested action, Monique Lamoureux-Morando knotted the score at 2-2 with just under seven minutes remaining in regulation.

Even though Canada had numbers late in the overtime, they couldn't capitalize on the power play, and the extra-session went scoreless.

And after Lamoureux-Davidson put the US ahead 3-2, 20-year-old goaltender Maddie Rooney denied the veteran Meghan Agosta to clinch the USA's first Olympic gold since Nagano 1998.

