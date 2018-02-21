Marit Bjoergen Becomes Most Successful Winter Olympian Ever

Marit Bjoergen's recent bronze pushed her Winter Olympic medal count to 14, dethroning fellow Norwegian legend Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, who has 13 in biathlon.

Bjoergen's finished third behind a stunning USA gold in cross-country skiing's women's team sprint free.

"I think I'll need to have time to myself and look behind me and see how I've been able to do this. It's still hard to understand it when I'm standing here," said Bjoergen after the race.

READ MORE: Russian Figure Skater Alina Zagitova Claps Back at American Ashley Wagner

The 37-year-old is now also the second most successful woman at either the Summer or Winter Games, trailing only Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina with 18 medals.