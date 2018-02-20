CAS: Slovenian Ice Hockey Player Tests Positive for Doping, Suspended From Games

"Ziga Jeglic (Ice Hockey, Slovenia), positive in-competition test with fenoterol (beta-2 agonist; specified substance); the athlete accepted an anti-doping rule violation and, as a consequence, the athlete is suspended from competing in the remainder of the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018; the athlete will leave the Olympic Village within 24 hours," the statement read.
The court will issue a final decision after the conclusion of the Olympic games.
Jeglic is the third athlete to fail a doping test in Pyeongchang following Japanese short-track speed skater Kei Saito and Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitsky, who won the bronze medal at mixed doubles curling at the ongoing games.
