CAS: Slovenian Ice Hockey Player Tests Positive for Doping, Suspended From Games

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovenian ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic has failed a doping test at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang and is now suspended from the remainder of the Olympics, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement.

"Ziga Jeglic (Ice Hockey, Slovenia), positive in-competition test with fenoterol (beta-2 agonist; specified substance); the athlete accepted an anti-doping rule violation and, as a consequence, the athlete is suspended from competing in the remainder of the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018; the athlete will leave the Olympic Village within 24 hours," the statement read.

The court will issue a final decision after the conclusion of the Olympic games.

Jeglic is the third athlete to fail a doping test in Pyeongchang following Japanese short-track speed skater Kei Saito and Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitsky, who won the bronze medal at mixed doubles curling at the ongoing games.