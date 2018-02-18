Register
18 February 2018
    Volunteers walk beside the Olympic rings at the Alpensia resort for the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 23, 2018

    Russian Athlete Suspected of Violating Anti-Doping Rules - OAR Spokesman

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    2018 Winter Olympics
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian athlete is suspected of violating anti-doping rules at Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, Konstantin Vybornov, a spokesman for the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), said Sunday.

    "Today our delegation received a notification from the International Olympic Committee [IOC] about possible violation of the anti-doping rules. We do not name the athlete and the sport art until the results of opening the B sample are known. They will be probably known in 24 hours," Vybornov said.

    The International Olympic Committee has said in a statement it cannot comment on the separate cases of doping abuse as it is out of its competence.

    On December 5, the IOC Executive Board decided to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over alleged "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system, but to allow selected "clean" Russian athletes to compete in the 2018 Olympics only under the Olympic Flag. As a result, 168 Russian athletes are competing in this year's Games.

     

