Russian Athlete Suspected of Violating Anti-Doping Rules - OAR Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian athlete is suspected of violating anti-doping rules at Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, Konstantin Vybornov, a spokesman for the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), said Sunday.

"Today our delegation received a notification from the International Olympic Committee [IOC] about possible violation of the anti-doping rules. We do not name the athlete and the sport art until the results of opening the B sample are known. They will be probably known in 24 hours," Vybornov said.

The International Olympic Committee has said in a statement it cannot comment on the separate cases of doping abuse as it is out of its competence.

IOC response to OAR statement regarding a notification of an Adverse Analytical Finding pic.twitter.com/pF9LHJhLZg — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 18, 2018

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board decided to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over alleged "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system, but to allow selected "clean" Russian athletes to compete in the 2018 Olympics only under the Olympic Flag. As a result, 168 Russian athletes are competing in this year's Games.