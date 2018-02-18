Russian Freestyle Skier Wins Bronze in Men's Aerials at Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - Russian freestyle skier Ilya Burov has won a bronze medal in men's aerials at Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics bringing 11th medal to the team of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).

Burov received overall 122.17 points falling behind Ukrainian athlete Oleksandr Abramenko, who won the gold medal, and Chinese athlete Jia Zongyang.

READ MORE: Olympic Offense: US Coach Rejects Handshake With Russian Counterpart

Another Russian athlete Pavel Krotov was within a footstep from getting a medal, as he finished up in fourth place (103.17).

Ilya Burov's medal became eleventh for the Russian Olympic team at the 2018 Games and the eighth bronze medal in the country's collection.