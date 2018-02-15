Russian Olympic Team Beats Chinese Athletes in Women's Curling

GANGNEUNG (Sputnik) - Athletes from Russia handed a 7-6 defeat to the women’s curling team from China at the Olympic round robin matchup in South Korea’s Gangneung on Thursday morning

The Russians will face off against the Swedish team on Friday. The top four teams will qualify to the semi-finals.

In other women's curling matches of the day, South Korea's host team triumphed 8-6 over Canada, Japan beat Denmark 8-5, while the United Kingdom lost 4-7 to the United States.

Russians Victoria Moiseeva catch a break, steal extra end win over China's Bingyu Wang to even record at 1-1 in Olympic Women's Curling competition. #curling #olympics https://t.co/OtxCub8dKW pic.twitter.com/ynBcbnIYVJ — CurlingZone (@CurlingZone) 15 февраля 2018 г.

On tuesday, ​Russian curlers Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii won a bronze medal in mixed doubles at Winter Olympics, gaining the first Olympic award in the history of curling in Russia, and bringing the third medal to Olympic athletes from Russia at the ongoing Games.