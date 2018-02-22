Russian Curlers Stripped of Olympic Medals Over Doping Probe

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Thursday that Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was found guilty of violating anti-doping rules and was stripped of his bronze medal, while his results have been canceled.

"Aleksandr Krushelnitckii is found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation with meldonium — the team OAR [Olympic Athlete from Russia] in the mixed doubles curling event is disqualified from the Olympic Winter Games 2018," the statement read.

Krushelnitsky's partner and his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova has also been stripped of the medal, the statement continues.

According to the court, amendment of the rankings for the event and reallocation of the medal is of the responsibility of the World Curling Federation and the International Olympic Committee.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Curling Federation said that the IOC would provide video recordings necessary for the investigation in the case.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) delegation said Tuesday the athlete had tested positive for banned substance meldonium, after winning the mixed-doubles bronze with his partner Anastasia Bryzgalova.