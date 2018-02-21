Czech Hockey Team Beats US in Battle for Semi-Final

GANGNEUNG (Sputnik) - Czech Republic's hockey team has won the match against the team of the United States at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and booked a spot in semi-final.

The match took place in the South Korean city of Gangneung with Czechs wining against US team 3:2 (1:1, 1:1, 0:0, 0:0, 1:0).

The Czech team will compete for the spot in the final with the winner of the Russia versus Norway match.

On February 17, the Russian men's national ice hockey team beat the United States in a Group B match at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.The match between the Russian players and US teams finished on Saturday with the 4:0 score (1:0 in the first period, 2:0 in the second and 1:0 in the third).

READ MORE: US Journalist Suggests IOC Should Ban Russian Hockey Player