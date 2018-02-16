Kaprizov's Hat Trick Helps Russian Ice Hockey Team to Defeat Slovenia 8-2(VIDEO)

GANGNEUNG (S. Korea) (Sputnik) - A hat trick of Russian forward Kirill Kaprizov helped the Russian men's ice hockey team to defeat the Slovenian squad 8-2 on Friday at the group tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Ilya Kovalchuk scored two with one assist, while Sergei Mozyakin, Alexander Barabanov and Ilya Kablukov also scored goals for the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).

Nikita Gusev was the top scorer of the match with four assists.

Each of the two teams has one win and one loss after two matches. In the first matches, Slovenia defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime, while Russia lost 2-3 to Slovakia.

Гол престижа в овертайме — отличился Капризов. 5 минут в формате 3 на 3 завершились победой Кореи 2:1. pic.twitter.com/rNXuJjIF4L — Дмитрий Федоров (@teo_dima) February 10, 2018

On Saturday, Russian team is scheduled to clash with the US squad, while Slovenia will play against Slovakia.

The Olympic men's ice hockey tournament features 12 countries in three groups. The groups' winners and the highest ranking of the remaining teams advance directly to the quarter-final, the eight remaining squads will have to play an eliminating qualification game.