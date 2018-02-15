USA Vs Canada Olympic Women's Hockey Game Ends With a Brawl (VIDEO)

A fight broke out in the last second of Canada's win over the US at the Olympic women's ice hockey group stage with both teams qualifying for the knock-out phase.

With Canada up 2-1 and zeroes on the clock, several players got into it right in front of the winners' goal, resulting in a two-minute roughing penalty for Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and four minutes for USA's Monique Lamoureux.

Afterwards, there was a lengthy review by the referees when the Americans refused to leave the ice without confirmation they didn’t score before the final buzzer, but it was deemed no goal.

READ MORE: Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament Starts With Russia's Hope for Gold (VIDEO)

The Canadians remained perfect to clinch Group A. If the US team wants another shot at their arch-rivals, they'll have to find it in the gold medal game next Thursday.